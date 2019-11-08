Rent Calculator
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
316 E 61st St
316 East 61st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
316 East 61st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
CANNDU
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom
3 bedroom on the second floor with 1 bathroom and 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom on the first floor please contact us for more information (818)915-3700
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 E 61st St have any available units?
316 E 61st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 316 E 61st St currently offering any rent specials?
316 E 61st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 E 61st St pet-friendly?
No, 316 E 61st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 316 E 61st St offer parking?
Yes, 316 E 61st St offers parking.
Does 316 E 61st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 E 61st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 E 61st St have a pool?
No, 316 E 61st St does not have a pool.
Does 316 E 61st St have accessible units?
No, 316 E 61st St does not have accessible units.
Does 316 E 61st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 E 61st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 E 61st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 E 61st St has units with air conditioning.
