Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Serene 2 bed/2 bath hideaway retreat located on a private road off of Coldwater Canyon. Designed for quintessential California indoor/outdoor living, Pride in Ownership is very apparent. lead up to lovely two-story home with high beamed white ceilings and bleached plank hardwood floors, natural light and panoramic views. Living room, kitchen and dining room are open-concept and has a fireplace. Large, Private, Master Bedroom overlooks lush mountains and hills, with access to the backyard. The second bedroom can be used as a study/office as well. Large, glassed-in patio overlooking magnificent views from every angle. Easy access to Ventura Blvd and Beverly Hills. A truly peaceful setting. *This is a short term rental with a 6-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
No, 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

