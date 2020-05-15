3145 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Serene 2 bed/2 bath hideaway retreat located on a private road off of Coldwater Canyon. Designed for quintessential California indoor/outdoor living, Pride in Ownership is very apparent. lead up to lovely two-story home with high beamed white ceilings and bleached plank hardwood floors, natural light and panoramic views. Living room, kitchen and dining room are open-concept and has a fireplace. Large, Private, Master Bedroom overlooks lush mountains and hills, with access to the backyard. The second bedroom can be used as a study/office as well. Large, glassed-in patio overlooking magnificent views from every angle. Easy access to Ventura Blvd and Beverly Hills. A truly peaceful setting. *This is a short term rental with a 6-month lease.