Los Angeles, CA
3143 LINDO Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

3143 LINDO Street

3143 Lindo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3143 Lindo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enchanting and serene hideaway in Hollywood Hills just minutes from the heart of Hollywood. Beautifully updated and ultra-hip this home features 2 bedrooms plus an office and 2 bathrooms. The indoor spaces are flooded with light and both bedrooms open graciously to the backyard which has been transformed into an entertainer's paradise. Indoor/Outdoor Sonos sound system and outdoor surveillance system. The backyard features an outdoor shower, spa, outdoor living area, barbecue, dining area, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 LINDO Street have any available units?
3143 LINDO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 LINDO Street have?
Some of 3143 LINDO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 LINDO Street currently offering any rent specials?
3143 LINDO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 LINDO Street pet-friendly?
No, 3143 LINDO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3143 LINDO Street offer parking?
Yes, 3143 LINDO Street offers parking.
Does 3143 LINDO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3143 LINDO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 LINDO Street have a pool?
No, 3143 LINDO Street does not have a pool.
Does 3143 LINDO Street have accessible units?
No, 3143 LINDO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 LINDO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3143 LINDO Street has units with dishwashers.
