3143 LINDO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Enchanting and serene hideaway in Hollywood Hills just minutes from the heart of Hollywood. Beautifully updated and ultra-hip this home features 2 bedrooms plus an office and 2 bathrooms. The indoor spaces are flooded with light and both bedrooms open graciously to the backyard which has been transformed into an entertainer's paradise. Indoor/Outdoor Sonos sound system and outdoor surveillance system. The backyard features an outdoor shower, spa, outdoor living area, barbecue, dining area, and more.