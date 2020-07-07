All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3142 Drew Street

3142 N Drew St · No Longer Available
Location

3142 N Drew St, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Newly remodeled Cali Bungalow with loads of charm. Step into the open floor plan with wide plank wood flooring, recessed lighting and the perfect place ready for you to mount your wide screen television. Kitchen boasts loads of cabinetry, granite counters, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and window above the sink. Two spacious bedrooms with the master offering an ensuite bath with beautifully designed modern finishes. Full bath off the hallway makes perfect for guests. Whirlpool stackable washer & dryer in unit. Tankless water heater. Your very own charming gated yard, perfect for entertaining in the summer! Two tandem parking spaces. Gated community. Park across the street, perfect for kids. Minutes to trendy restaurants, boutiques, shopping and more. Minutes to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 Drew Street have any available units?
3142 Drew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 Drew Street have?
Some of 3142 Drew Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 Drew Street currently offering any rent specials?
3142 Drew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 Drew Street pet-friendly?
No, 3142 Drew Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3142 Drew Street offer parking?
Yes, 3142 Drew Street offers parking.
Does 3142 Drew Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3142 Drew Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 Drew Street have a pool?
Yes, 3142 Drew Street has a pool.
Does 3142 Drew Street have accessible units?
No, 3142 Drew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 Drew Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3142 Drew Street has units with dishwashers.

