3142 Drew Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Newly remodeled Cali Bungalow with loads of charm. Step into the open floor plan with wide plank wood flooring, recessed lighting and the perfect place ready for you to mount your wide screen television. Kitchen boasts loads of cabinetry, granite counters, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and window above the sink. Two spacious bedrooms with the master offering an ensuite bath with beautifully designed modern finishes. Full bath off the hallway makes perfect for guests. Whirlpool stackable washer & dryer in unit. Tankless water heater. Your very own charming gated yard, perfect for entertaining in the summer! Two tandem parking spaces. Gated community. Park across the street, perfect for kids. Minutes to trendy restaurants, boutiques, shopping and more. Minutes to public transportation.