Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly renovated 1st floor back unit in a beautiful Mid-Century modern building located in the heart of Westside Village. Less than a block from Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Chase Bank and many other shops & restaurants. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, chrome fixtures, caesar stone counters, new cabinetry and custom tiling. Central heat & air. Laundry on site. Everything has been redone.