313 VENICE Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Sweet, Private & Gated, 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom in ideal location! Just blocks away from the beach and the famous Windward circle, home of the famous Venice sign and blocks from Abbot Kinney's shops and restaurants. This charming home has a great outdoor patio that is situated off the living room and Master Bedroom. Enter off the patio into a Living room with large windows that allow light to enhance every room with gleaming natural light. The Kitchen has been been completely renovated with new counter-tops, new stainless steel deep double sinks, cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. The spacious master suite includes a large master bath, walk in closet and separate entrance from backyard, as well as to the private patio. There is a washer and dryer in the hallway, ample closet space, hardwood floors throughout and 4 car parking spaces! Home is where the heart is and this home is a true gem in the heart of Venice!