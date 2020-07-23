3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit

Amenities
Unit Upper Unit Available 08/01/20 Lovely Los Feliz Duplex - Property Id: 321716
PRIME location! Recently remodeled Duplex with modern updates & charm. Large Living room w/high ceilings, decorative fireplace & reservoir view. Completely redesigned kitchen - floor, windows, counter, fixtures, electric, plumbing and appliances. Plus a built in cupboard for visual display. The dining room opens into the sunroom with view as well. 7 rooms total. Fenced in private back patio is another space to enjoy. Area is ideal for a run around the reservoir, walk to Trader Joes, Gleason, Los Feliz Restaurants, Atwater Village. Easy access to bike path, GP & all major studios & freeways. Animals considered w/small deposit.
Features:
Remodeled Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry and visual display
Kitchen included new gas stove, fridge, oven hood dishwasher, and seat box
New Washer and Dryer
New Bamboo Floors
New Cement tile floors
New Lighting fixtures thought out
New European tilt and swing windows
Large fenced in back Patio
Private entrance
Ring Security cam
New bathroom fixtures
No Dogs Allowed
