3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit

Unit Upper Unit Available 08/01/20 Lovely Los Feliz Duplex - Property Id: 321716



PRIME location! Recently remodeled Duplex with modern updates & charm. Large Living room w/high ceilings, decorative fireplace & reservoir view. Completely redesigned kitchen - floor, windows, counter, fixtures, electric, plumbing and appliances. Plus a built in cupboard for visual display. The dining room opens into the sunroom with view as well. 7 rooms total. Fenced in private back patio is another space to enjoy. Area is ideal for a run around the reservoir, walk to Trader Joes, Gleason, Los Feliz Restaurants, Atwater Village. Easy access to bike path, GP & all major studios & freeways. Animals considered w/small deposit.

Features:

Remodeled Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry and visual display

Kitchen included new gas stove, fridge, oven hood dishwasher, and seat box

New Washer and Dryer

New Bamboo Floors

New Cement tile floors

New Lighting fixtures thought out

New European tilt and swing windows

Large fenced in back Patio

Private entrance

Ring Security cam

New bathroom fixtures

