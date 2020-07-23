All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit

3123 Ettrick Street · (323) 270-3288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3123 Ettrick Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Upper Unit · Avail. Aug 1

$4,550

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit Upper Unit Available 08/01/20 Lovely Los Feliz Duplex - Property Id: 321716

PRIME location! Recently remodeled Duplex with modern updates & charm. Large Living room w/high ceilings, decorative fireplace & reservoir view. Completely redesigned kitchen - floor, windows, counter, fixtures, electric, plumbing and appliances. Plus a built in cupboard for visual display. The dining room opens into the sunroom with view as well. 7 rooms total. Fenced in private back patio is another space to enjoy. Area is ideal for a run around the reservoir, walk to Trader Joes, Gleason, Los Feliz Restaurants, Atwater Village. Easy access to bike path, GP & all major studios & freeways. Animals considered w/small deposit.
Features:
Remodeled Kitchen with Custom Cabinetry and visual display
Kitchen included new gas stove, fridge, oven hood dishwasher, and seat box
New Washer and Dryer
New Bamboo Floors
New Cement tile floors
New Lighting fixtures thought out
New European tilt and swing windows
Large fenced in back Patio
Private entrance
Ring Security cam
New bathroom fixtures
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3123-ettrick-st-los-angeles-ca-unit-upper-unit/321716
Property Id 321716

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5958171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit have any available units?
3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit has a unit available for $4,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit have?
Some of 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit pet-friendly?
No, 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit offer parking?
No, 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit does not offer parking.
Does 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit have a pool?
No, 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit have accessible units?
No, 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3123 Ettrick St Upper Unit?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity