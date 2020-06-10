All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

3119 South DURANGO Avenue

3119 South Durango Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3119 South Durango Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light, bright and updated tri-level townhome with a private rooftop deck and in-unit laundry! Come check out this one of a kind rental in a fantastic location - this home has everything you can ask for! On the 1st floor you have a spacious kitchen and ample space for living room and dining room furniture. There is also a guest bathroom. The kitchen and bathrooms have all been updated. On the 2nd floor the two bedrooms are both masters (each with their own attached bathrooms) and your laundry closet is located here as well. Ample storage throughout! LOCATION is PRIME. Two parking spots are located in the gated garage. Controlled access into the building for added security! Close to Helms Bakery district, Culver City Arts District, Downtown Culver City, Pico/Robertson, 2 expo line light rail stations and all of the new development in Culver City. Easy freeway access to the 10 and 405 freeways. Great restaurants, shopping and entertainment nearby. This condo will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 South DURANGO Avenue have any available units?
3119 South DURANGO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3119 South DURANGO Avenue have?
Some of 3119 South DURANGO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 South DURANGO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3119 South DURANGO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 South DURANGO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3119 South DURANGO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3119 South DURANGO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3119 South DURANGO Avenue offers parking.
Does 3119 South DURANGO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3119 South DURANGO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 South DURANGO Avenue have a pool?
No, 3119 South DURANGO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3119 South DURANGO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3119 South DURANGO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 South DURANGO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 South DURANGO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
