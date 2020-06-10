3119 South DURANGO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Light, bright and updated tri-level townhome with a private rooftop deck and in-unit laundry! Come check out this one of a kind rental in a fantastic location - this home has everything you can ask for! On the 1st floor you have a spacious kitchen and ample space for living room and dining room furniture. There is also a guest bathroom. The kitchen and bathrooms have all been updated. On the 2nd floor the two bedrooms are both masters (each with their own attached bathrooms) and your laundry closet is located here as well. Ample storage throughout! LOCATION is PRIME. Two parking spots are located in the gated garage. Controlled access into the building for added security! Close to Helms Bakery district, Culver City Arts District, Downtown Culver City, Pico/Robertson, 2 expo line light rail stations and all of the new development in Culver City. Easy freeway access to the 10 and 405 freeways. Great restaurants, shopping and entertainment nearby. This condo will not last!