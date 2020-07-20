All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

3114 washington Boulevard

3114 W Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3114 W Washington Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
key fob access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
key fob access
media room
This beautifully updated fully furnished apartment is an air conditioned, downstairs, corner unit w/ keyless entry. There is a laundry room on site and there is no cost to use it. There is a smart tv in each room with access to Netflix & Hulu only (sorry no cable). This apartment is located on a popular & busy street, 1 block from Abbot Kinney and 1 mile from the Venice Pier and Boardwalk. There are many options for a variety of restaurants and bars as well as theaters and stores all within close proximity to this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 washington Boulevard have any available units?
3114 washington Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114 washington Boulevard have?
Some of 3114 washington Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3114 washington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3114 washington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3114 washington Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3114 washington Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3114 washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3114 washington Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3114 washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3114 washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3114 washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3114 washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
