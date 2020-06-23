3111 TYBURN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This stunning 1924 Spanish two bedroom, one bath home in Atwater Village maintains its original charm and character with a fireplace, built-ins, arches, original light fixtures, stenciled beams, hardwood floors and a peaceful fountain outside the dining room windows. The beautifully updated kitchen features new stainless steel Samsung appliances (stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher) and new matching Whirlpool washer and dryer. Other features include new central heat/air conditioning, and a modernized bathroom. The home is part of a triplex, yet has its own large balcony off of the living room, a private side yard and a single car garage. Located just one block south of Glendale Blvd, this prime location takes advantage of all that Atwater Village has to offer from the Farmers Market, Proof Bakery, Hail Mary Pizza, Dune, Jacknife Records and much, much more.