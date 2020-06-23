All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

3111 TYBURN Street

3111 Tyburn Street · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Tyburn Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This stunning 1924 Spanish two bedroom, one bath home in Atwater Village maintains its original charm and character with a fireplace, built-ins, arches, original light fixtures, stenciled beams, hardwood floors and a peaceful fountain outside the dining room windows. The beautifully updated kitchen features new stainless steel Samsung appliances (stove, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher) and new matching Whirlpool washer and dryer. Other features include new central heat/air conditioning, and a modernized bathroom. The home is part of a triplex, yet has its own large balcony off of the living room, a private side yard and a single car garage. Located just one block south of Glendale Blvd, this prime location takes advantage of all that Atwater Village has to offer from the Farmers Market, Proof Bakery, Hail Mary Pizza, Dune, Jacknife Records and much, much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 TYBURN Street have any available units?
3111 TYBURN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 TYBURN Street have?
Some of 3111 TYBURN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 TYBURN Street currently offering any rent specials?
3111 TYBURN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 TYBURN Street pet-friendly?
No, 3111 TYBURN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3111 TYBURN Street offer parking?
Yes, 3111 TYBURN Street offers parking.
Does 3111 TYBURN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 TYBURN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 TYBURN Street have a pool?
Yes, 3111 TYBURN Street has a pool.
Does 3111 TYBURN Street have accessible units?
No, 3111 TYBURN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 TYBURN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 TYBURN Street has units with dishwashers.
