311 South LUCERNE Boulevard

Completely reimagined from top to bottom, this stately 1922 oasis blending Country English and classic Traditional elements is both a Hancock Park treasure and a thoughtful curation of elegant style. With impeccable attention to detail, the main house is comprised of 5 spacious bedrooms (each ensuite), 6 baths, and over 4,700 square feet of living space. Period details include wainscoting, crown moldings, porte-cochere, and floor to ceiling windows that frame beautiful landscaping beyond. Kitchen boasts marble countertops, Wolf range/oven, Waterworks fixtures, as well as an enormous center island. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and fully equipped with Smart Home technology. Master suite boasts an enviable walk-in closet and resort-style bath. The sprawling, private backyard features a sparkling new pool and spa, plus a guest/pool house w/ full bath and adjoining garage. Steps to all the wonderful shops and restaurants on beautiful Larchmont Blvd.