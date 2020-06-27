All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

311 South LUCERNE Boulevard

311 South Lucerne Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

311 South Lucerne Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Completely reimagined from top to bottom, this stately 1922 oasis blending Country English and classic Traditional elements is both a Hancock Park treasure and a thoughtful curation of elegant style. With impeccable attention to detail, the main house is comprised of 5 spacious bedrooms (each ensuite), 6 baths, and over 4,700 square feet of living space. Period details include wainscoting, crown moldings, porte-cochere, and floor to ceiling windows that frame beautiful landscaping beyond. Kitchen boasts marble countertops, Wolf range/oven, Waterworks fixtures, as well as an enormous center island. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and fully equipped with Smart Home technology. Master suite boasts an enviable walk-in closet and resort-style bath. The sprawling, private backyard features a sparkling new pool and spa, plus a guest/pool house w/ full bath and adjoining garage. Steps to all the wonderful shops and restaurants on beautiful Larchmont Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard have any available units?
311 South LUCERNE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard have?
Some of 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
311 South LUCERNE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard has a pool.
Does 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 South LUCERNE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

