3104 Silver Lake Blvd

This absolutely adorable Atwater duplex is up for grabs and you won't want to miss out! One bedroom, one bathroom duplex with totally brand new appliances and super stylish kitchen with two tone cabinetry, chevron wood counter top,gold tone finishes and a stainless fridge, in a word-gorgeous! The living room and dining room feature over sized picture windows that allow in so much bright light you'll need to wear your shades. Yes, there are bars on the windows but those may be able to be removed to give you even more breathing room if you prefer. This house features central AC just in time for summer. And what else is just in time for summer you ask? Why, your own private and very spectacular outdoor living space. The private yard features fruit trees, native plants and a whole lot of space to lounge around in. Near to all that is great about Atwater Village, Rise Hot Yoga, Heart Beat House, Momed, Thank You For Coming (best brunch spot), Salazar and so much more!