Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3104 Silver Lake Blvd
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:23 PM

3104 Silver Lake Blvd

3104 Silver Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
yoga
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
yoga
This absolutely adorable Atwater duplex is up for grabs and you won't want to miss out! One bedroom, one bathroom duplex with totally brand new appliances and super stylish kitchen with two tone cabinetry, chevron wood counter top,gold tone finishes and a stainless fridge, in a word-gorgeous! The living room and dining room feature over sized picture windows that allow in so much bright light you'll need to wear your shades. Yes, there are bars on the windows but those may be able to be removed to give you even more breathing room if you prefer. This house features central AC just in time for summer. And what else is just in time for summer you ask? Why, your own private and very spectacular outdoor living space. The private yard features fruit trees, native plants and a whole lot of space to lounge around in. Near to all that is great about Atwater Village, Rise Hot Yoga, Heart Beat House, Momed, Thank You For Coming (best brunch spot), Salazar and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Silver Lake Blvd have any available units?
3104 Silver Lake Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Silver Lake Blvd have?
Some of 3104 Silver Lake Blvd's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Silver Lake Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Silver Lake Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Silver Lake Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Silver Lake Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3104 Silver Lake Blvd offer parking?
No, 3104 Silver Lake Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3104 Silver Lake Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Silver Lake Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Silver Lake Blvd have a pool?
No, 3104 Silver Lake Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Silver Lake Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3104 Silver Lake Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Silver Lake Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Silver Lake Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

