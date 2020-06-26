3104 Hollydale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system hot tub new construction

An Atwater Village Masterpiece!! An unrivaled compound unlike anything in Atwater before that perfectly blends a Spanish Character and the most modern conveniences available. Featured in Dwell Magazine, this virtually brand new home sits privately behind lush trees and a motorized rod iron gate that provides an unmatched privacy. Whether it’s the colors and design imported all the way from San Miguel de Allende, original Jack Daniel whiskey barrels used as planters, or even a professional cornhole court surrounded by a complete audio & lighting system, you will not find a more complete home. The highest quality finishes available, the home features items such as a Carrier A/C unit, 8 camera system, RING doorbell, a NEST thermostat, hard wired alarm system, USB outlets, 240 volt car charger, Skylight, and much much more. The centerpiece of the property without a doubt is entertainment. The backyard patio is an entertainer’s paradise consisting of cement stain flooring, hardwood roofing, two built in ceiling heaters, fans, speakers, and a luxurious hot tub. Enjoy fresh, organic eggs every morning from the convenience of your own chicken coop. Last but not least, this home is one of the only homes in Atwater Village with direct access to the Los Angeles River and just moments from the hottest spots. Contact Daniel directly.