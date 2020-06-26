All apartments in Los Angeles
3104 Hollydale Drive

3104 Hollydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Hollydale Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
air conditioning
hot tub
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
hot tub
new construction
An Atwater Village Masterpiece!! An unrivaled compound unlike anything in Atwater before that perfectly blends a Spanish Character and the most modern conveniences available. Featured in Dwell Magazine, this virtually brand new home sits privately behind lush trees and a motorized rod iron gate that provides an unmatched privacy. Whether it’s the colors and design imported all the way from San Miguel de Allende, original Jack Daniel whiskey barrels used as planters, or even a professional cornhole court surrounded by a complete audio & lighting system, you will not find a more complete home. The highest quality finishes available, the home features items such as a Carrier A/C unit, 8 camera system, RING doorbell, a NEST thermostat, hard wired alarm system, USB outlets, 240 volt car charger, Skylight, and much much more. The centerpiece of the property without a doubt is entertainment. The backyard patio is an entertainer’s paradise consisting of cement stain flooring, hardwood roofing, two built in ceiling heaters, fans, speakers, and a luxurious hot tub. Enjoy fresh, organic eggs every morning from the convenience of your own chicken coop. Last but not least, this home is one of the only homes in Atwater Village with direct access to the Los Angeles River and just moments from the hottest spots. Contact Daniel directly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Hollydale Drive have any available units?
3104 Hollydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Hollydale Drive have?
Some of 3104 Hollydale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Hollydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Hollydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Hollydale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Hollydale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3104 Hollydale Drive offer parking?
No, 3104 Hollydale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3104 Hollydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Hollydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Hollydale Drive have a pool?
No, 3104 Hollydale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Hollydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3104 Hollydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Hollydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Hollydale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
