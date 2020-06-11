All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 310 S Miraleste Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
310 S Miraleste Drive
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

310 S Miraleste Drive

310 Miraleste Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

310 Miraleste Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool table
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool table
tennis court
****Call Kal 714-244-6995 for a private showing****Super large 1 bedroom condo in the highly sought after area of Miraleste Pines, features a 24 hour roaming, guard gated entry, custom paint, crown molding, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and a full back splash, stainless steel appliances, fridge included, distressed wood floors throughout, ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom, and recessed lighting, condo association includes a club house that is open to all and room that you could reserve for a private event, game room with pool table and table tennis, gym with a cardio room, and very close to restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 S Miraleste Drive have any available units?
310 S Miraleste Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 S Miraleste Drive have?
Some of 310 S Miraleste Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 S Miraleste Drive currently offering any rent specials?
310 S Miraleste Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 S Miraleste Drive pet-friendly?
No, 310 S Miraleste Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 310 S Miraleste Drive offer parking?
No, 310 S Miraleste Drive does not offer parking.
Does 310 S Miraleste Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 S Miraleste Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 S Miraleste Drive have a pool?
No, 310 S Miraleste Drive does not have a pool.
Does 310 S Miraleste Drive have accessible units?
No, 310 S Miraleste Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 310 S Miraleste Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 S Miraleste Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College