310 S Miraleste Drive

****Call Kal 714-244-6995 for a private showing****Super large 1 bedroom condo in the highly sought after area of Miraleste Pines, features a 24 hour roaming, guard gated entry, custom paint, crown molding, custom kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops and a full back splash, stainless steel appliances, fridge included, distressed wood floors throughout, ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom, and recessed lighting, condo association includes a club house that is open to all and room that you could reserve for a private event, game room with pool table and table tennis, gym with a cardio room, and very close to restaurants and entertainment.