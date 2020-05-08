All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3062 GLENHURST Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3062 GLENHURST Avenue
Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:43 AM

3062 GLENHURST Avenue

3062 Glenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3062 Glenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Chic and modern Atwater Spanish with separate studio, workshop and two car garage! Situated on an oversized lot, this sizable property has a compound-like feel with numerous structures and endless possibilities. The main home features expansive living and dining rooms with original hardwood floors, custom shades and dual pane windows. The adjoining kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, quartz counters & room for a breakfast nook. Two bedrooms are discreetly located at the back of the home along with two bathrooms, both recently updated with a timeless, yet modern sensibility. A covered patio at the back of the home leads to a gated, green yard with cafe lights and loads of privacy. The neighboring studio has wood beamed ceilings and a large sliding door which looks out onto the yard. Behind the studio, you will find a second studio/workshop structure. A large two car garage also sits at the back of the lot. Located in ever-popular Atwater Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3062 GLENHURST Avenue have any available units?
3062 GLENHURST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3062 GLENHURST Avenue have?
Some of 3062 GLENHURST Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3062 GLENHURST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3062 GLENHURST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3062 GLENHURST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3062 GLENHURST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3062 GLENHURST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3062 GLENHURST Avenue offers parking.
Does 3062 GLENHURST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3062 GLENHURST Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3062 GLENHURST Avenue have a pool?
No, 3062 GLENHURST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3062 GLENHURST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3062 GLENHURST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3062 GLENHURST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3062 GLENHURST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College