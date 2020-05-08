3062 GLENHURST Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Chic and modern Atwater Spanish with separate studio, workshop and two car garage! Situated on an oversized lot, this sizable property has a compound-like feel with numerous structures and endless possibilities. The main home features expansive living and dining rooms with original hardwood floors, custom shades and dual pane windows. The adjoining kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, quartz counters & room for a breakfast nook. Two bedrooms are discreetly located at the back of the home along with two bathrooms, both recently updated with a timeless, yet modern sensibility. A covered patio at the back of the home leads to a gated, green yard with cafe lights and loads of privacy. The neighboring studio has wood beamed ceilings and a large sliding door which looks out onto the yard. Behind the studio, you will find a second studio/workshop structure. A large two car garage also sits at the back of the lot. Located in ever-popular Atwater Village!