306 South VENICE Boulevard

Living the dream in Venice is your reality in this fabulous beach apartment. New construction with full kitchen, washer & dryer in unit, awaits you. Also available for rent fully furnished as shown in pictures for $4550/month. The photos also show your private use garden, property is gated for privacy and provides one-car parking in the garage. Don't blame us if you forget you own a car - you're less than 2 blocks to the beach and the famous Venice Boardwalk, property backs up the historic Venice Canals, walk-able to dining and shopping on Abbot Kinney, or take a short stroll down the beach or canals to the Square to enjoy restaurants on Washington Blvd. Ahhh....life is good!