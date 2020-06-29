All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

306 South VENICE Boulevard

306 South Venice Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

306 South Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Living the dream in Venice is your reality in this fabulous beach apartment. New construction with full kitchen, washer & dryer in unit, awaits you. Also available for rent fully furnished as shown in pictures for $4550/month. The photos also show your private use garden, property is gated for privacy and provides one-car parking in the garage. Don't blame us if you forget you own a car - you're less than 2 blocks to the beach and the famous Venice Boardwalk, property backs up the historic Venice Canals, walk-able to dining and shopping on Abbot Kinney, or take a short stroll down the beach or canals to the Square to enjoy restaurants on Washington Blvd. Ahhh....life is good!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 South VENICE Boulevard have any available units?
306 South VENICE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 South VENICE Boulevard have?
Some of 306 South VENICE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 South VENICE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
306 South VENICE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 South VENICE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 306 South VENICE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 306 South VENICE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 306 South VENICE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 306 South VENICE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 South VENICE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 South VENICE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 306 South VENICE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 306 South VENICE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 306 South VENICE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 306 South VENICE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 South VENICE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
