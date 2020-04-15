3048 NICADA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with multiple areas for entertaining. Choose between a formal living room ready for your next movie with large TV and surround sound system or a family room right off the dine-in kitchen that leads to the outdoor dining area, equipped with bbq island and fridge. The yard offers ample space and some fruit trees. For some quiet time, you can escape to a first floor bedroom that's been converted into an office/library and settle down to a good book or get some work done. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs. The master suite offers a balcony overlooking the backyard and hillside views with a luxurious bathroom with separate shower and tub. The remaining bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home separated by a bathroom. The community amenities include: 24/7 security patrol car, multiple parks, 2 pools, 7 tennis courts, updated clubhouse, gym. The home is conveniently located near the Glen Centre shops & restaurants