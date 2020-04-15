All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3048 NICADA Drive

3048 Nicada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3048 Nicada Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with multiple areas for entertaining. Choose between a formal living room ready for your next movie with large TV and surround sound system or a family room right off the dine-in kitchen that leads to the outdoor dining area, equipped with bbq island and fridge. The yard offers ample space and some fruit trees. For some quiet time, you can escape to a first floor bedroom that's been converted into an office/library and settle down to a good book or get some work done. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs. The master suite offers a balcony overlooking the backyard and hillside views with a luxurious bathroom with separate shower and tub. The remaining bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home separated by a bathroom. The community amenities include: 24/7 security patrol car, multiple parks, 2 pools, 7 tennis courts, updated clubhouse, gym. The home is conveniently located near the Glen Centre shops & restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 NICADA Drive have any available units?
3048 NICADA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 NICADA Drive have?
Some of 3048 NICADA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 NICADA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3048 NICADA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 NICADA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3048 NICADA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3048 NICADA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3048 NICADA Drive offers parking.
Does 3048 NICADA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3048 NICADA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 NICADA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3048 NICADA Drive has a pool.
Does 3048 NICADA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3048 NICADA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 NICADA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 NICADA Drive has units with dishwashers.
