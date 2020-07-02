All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:28 AM

3044 ELVILL Drive

3044 Elvill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3044 Elvill Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

garage
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Stunning single story view home with unobstructed valley light views from all rooms! Private, quiet street in a great family neighborhood close to many private schools and with quick access to city and valley, airport and with the 405 and 101 Freeways for today's busy lifestyle. Fabulous open floorplan for great living and indoor/outdoor entertaining. Light and bright with oversized chef's kitchen with breakfast room, formal dining and great room. Spacious master wing with fireplace and explosive views. Heated pool and firepit, many built-ins with 3 car garage. Bel-Air Skycrest. Coveted Roscomare Road Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3044 ELVILL Drive have any available units?
3044 ELVILL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3044 ELVILL Drive have?
Some of 3044 ELVILL Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 ELVILL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3044 ELVILL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 ELVILL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3044 ELVILL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3044 ELVILL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3044 ELVILL Drive offers parking.
Does 3044 ELVILL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3044 ELVILL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 ELVILL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3044 ELVILL Drive has a pool.
Does 3044 ELVILL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3044 ELVILL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 ELVILL Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3044 ELVILL Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

