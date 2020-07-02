3044 ELVILL Drive

Amenities

garage pool fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Stunning single story view home with unobstructed valley light views from all rooms! Private, quiet street in a great family neighborhood close to many private schools and with quick access to city and valley, airport and with the 405 and 101 Freeways for today's busy lifestyle. Fabulous open floorplan for great living and indoor/outdoor entertaining. Light and bright with oversized chef's kitchen with breakfast room, formal dining and great room. Spacious master wing with fireplace and explosive views. Heated pool and firepit, many built-ins with 3 car garage. Bel-Air Skycrest. Coveted Roscomare Road Elementary.