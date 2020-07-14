All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3039 Hillcrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3039 Hillcrest Drive

3039 S Hillcrest Dr · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Location

3039 S Hillcrest Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
yoga
Great Location! Hot Mid City unit on 1st floor of Triplex! Newly renovated bright and airy two bedroom in a private residential neighborhood with modern comforts. Kitchen has granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, tiled floor in kitchen and bathroom, dark wood laminate floors in entry, living room and hall, and brand new carpet in both bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout. In-unit private laundry features new front loader washer and dryer stack. One on site parking space behind gate for one car. Private back yard and patio shared with two neighbors for your enjoyment. Centrally located with nearby access to the Metro Expo Line. In the heart of the city and about a 15 minute short drive to USC, about 20 minutes to UCLA, LA Live, Beach cities and the future NFL Stadium. Close to Culver City, downtown and studios. Culver City is your village here with its weekly Farmer’s Market, Trader Joe’s grocery and over 100 restaurants including wine bars and gastro pubs, movie theater, art gallery, wellness spa, yoga studio. Sony and Culver Studios are a few minutes drive, Beverly Hills is roughly 10 mins, and LAX Airport is maybe 20 minutes away. Available immediately. Water Included. No Pets, no smoking. Unit is downstairs back unit at 3039 Hillcrest. Square footage of unit is an estimation. Tenant to verify and satisfy themselves to actual square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3039 Hillcrest Drive have any available units?
3039 Hillcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3039 Hillcrest Drive have?
Some of 3039 Hillcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3039 Hillcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3039 Hillcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3039 Hillcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3039 Hillcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3039 Hillcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3039 Hillcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 3039 Hillcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3039 Hillcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3039 Hillcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3039 Hillcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3039 Hillcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3039 Hillcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3039 Hillcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3039 Hillcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
