3039 Hillcrest Drive

Great Location! Hot Mid City unit on 1st floor of Triplex! Newly renovated bright and airy two bedroom in a private residential neighborhood with modern comforts. Kitchen has granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, tiled floor in kitchen and bathroom, dark wood laminate floors in entry, living room and hall, and brand new carpet in both bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout. In-unit private laundry features new front loader washer and dryer stack. One on site parking space behind gate for one car. Private back yard and patio shared with two neighbors for your enjoyment. Centrally located with nearby access to the Metro Expo Line. In the heart of the city and about a 15 minute short drive to USC, about 20 minutes to UCLA, LA Live, Beach cities and the future NFL Stadium. Close to Culver City, downtown and studios. Culver City is your village here with its weekly Farmer’s Market, Trader Joe’s grocery and over 100 restaurants including wine bars and gastro pubs, movie theater, art gallery, wellness spa, yoga studio. Sony and Culver Studios are a few minutes drive, Beverly Hills is roughly 10 mins, and LAX Airport is maybe 20 minutes away. Available immediately. Water Included. No Pets, no smoking. Unit is downstairs back unit at 3039 Hillcrest. Square footage of unit is an estimation. Tenant to verify and satisfy themselves to actual square footage.