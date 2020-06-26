All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

3027 Veteran Avenue

3027 Veteran Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3027 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 06/15/19 A California bungalow in highly sought after Westside Village is now available for rent. This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home comes with an open layout with kitchen, living room and dining in one large area. A wonderful master bedroom with direct access to patio. Large, secure, flat backyard with built-in BBQ, seated patio, fire pit, and tons of grassy areas. 2 additional bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. An attached garage with washer/dryer and extra refrigerator/freezer. Just a few blocks away from highly rated Clover Avenue Elementary, Trader Joe's. Easy access to the 405 and the 10 freeways. Minutes away from Culver City, Playa Vista, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and beyond. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of LA.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3027-veteran-ave-los-angeles-ca-90034-usa/b2e6e61f-36c4-4805-9cb4-137aa541c8b8

(RLNE4934593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Veteran Avenue have any available units?
3027 Veteran Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 Veteran Avenue have?
Some of 3027 Veteran Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Veteran Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Veteran Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Veteran Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 Veteran Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3027 Veteran Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3027 Veteran Avenue offers parking.
Does 3027 Veteran Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3027 Veteran Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Veteran Avenue have a pool?
No, 3027 Veteran Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3027 Veteran Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3027 Veteran Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Veteran Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 Veteran Avenue has units with dishwashers.
