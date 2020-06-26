3027 Veteran Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Available 06/15/19 A California bungalow in highly sought after Westside Village is now available for rent. This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath home comes with an open layout with kitchen, living room and dining in one large area. A wonderful master bedroom with direct access to patio. Large, secure, flat backyard with built-in BBQ, seated patio, fire pit, and tons of grassy areas. 2 additional bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. An attached garage with washer/dryer and extra refrigerator/freezer. Just a few blocks away from highly rated Clover Avenue Elementary, Trader Joe's. Easy access to the 405 and the 10 freeways. Minutes away from Culver City, Playa Vista, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and beyond. This is a wonderful opportunity to live in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of LA.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3027-veteran-ave-los-angeles-ca-90034-usa/b2e6e61f-36c4-4805-9cb4-137aa541c8b8



(RLNE4934593)