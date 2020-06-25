All apartments in Los Angeles
3026 Tatum St
3026 Tatum St

3026 Tatum Street · No Longer Available
Location

3026 Tatum Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Available 07/01/19 2 Bedrooom House in Mt. Washington-Upper of Duplex - Property Id: 110401

Wonderful Furnished 2 bdr 1 bth Cozy Home in Mt Washington in desirable Northeast LA. This home comes at a great deal with 1 outdoor parking space and hardwood floor in living room and smaller bedroom. Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom. This house comes with all the essentials or can be delivered unfurnished for less monthly. The parking space can only accommodate a small to medium car, so Large Car applicants need not apply. Split air conditioning in Living area and wall unit in bedrooms. Studio will delivered as a Bedroom. Washer/Dryer 6 month Lease- Negotiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110401
Property Id 110401

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4879798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 Tatum St have any available units?
3026 Tatum St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 Tatum St have?
Some of 3026 Tatum St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 Tatum St currently offering any rent specials?
3026 Tatum St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 Tatum St pet-friendly?
No, 3026 Tatum St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3026 Tatum St offer parking?
Yes, 3026 Tatum St offers parking.
Does 3026 Tatum St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3026 Tatum St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 Tatum St have a pool?
No, 3026 Tatum St does not have a pool.
Does 3026 Tatum St have accessible units?
No, 3026 Tatum St does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 Tatum St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3026 Tatum St has units with dishwashers.
