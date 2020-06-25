3026 Tatum St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 07/01/19 2 Bedrooom House in Mt. Washington-Upper of Duplex - Property Id: 110401



Wonderful Furnished 2 bdr 1 bth Cozy Home in Mt Washington in desirable Northeast LA. This home comes at a great deal with 1 outdoor parking space and hardwood floor in living room and smaller bedroom. Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom. This house comes with all the essentials or can be delivered unfurnished for less monthly. The parking space can only accommodate a small to medium car, so Large Car applicants need not apply. Split air conditioning in Living area and wall unit in bedrooms. Studio will delivered as a Bedroom. Washer/Dryer 6 month Lease- Negotiable

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110401

Property Id 110401



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4879798)