3017 W AVENUE 34
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:17 AM

3017 W AVENUE 34

3017 Avenue 34 · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Avenue 34, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Spanish 4 unit property is located in the rapidly changing city of Glassell Park. New appliances, washer and dryer, flooring, countertops, paint and landscaping make this property move-in ready for yourself or a tenant. Near highly rated schools, within walking/biking distance of the Los Angeles River Revitalization Project, and 5 minute drives to amazing restaurants in Atwater Village, Frogtown, Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Silverlake! Call, text and/or email Fred - 424-704-3373 and Fred@Trimaxla.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 W AVENUE 34 have any available units?
3017 W AVENUE 34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3017 W AVENUE 34 currently offering any rent specials?
3017 W AVENUE 34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 W AVENUE 34 pet-friendly?
No, 3017 W AVENUE 34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3017 W AVENUE 34 offer parking?
Yes, 3017 W AVENUE 34 offers parking.
Does 3017 W AVENUE 34 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3017 W AVENUE 34 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 W AVENUE 34 have a pool?
No, 3017 W AVENUE 34 does not have a pool.
Does 3017 W AVENUE 34 have accessible units?
No, 3017 W AVENUE 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 W AVENUE 34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 W AVENUE 34 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 W AVENUE 34 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 W AVENUE 34 does not have units with air conditioning.

