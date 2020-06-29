3017 Edgehill Drive

Amenities

Welcome to the heart of Mid-City! Bright and spacious unit with 3 bed/2 bath. This classic Spanish style duplex building has been recently remodeled (about 1 year ago). It's conveniently located in the Jefferson adjacent district and centrally located close the Culver City, Century City, downtown LA, and the 10 freeway. Features include a modern kitchen with granite counter top, updated bathrooms, double pane windows, tankless water heater, and patio. Beautiful hardwood floors lay throughout the house and a washer conveniently located in the bathroom. The unit has a covered garage in the backyard. NO PET, please.