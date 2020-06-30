3007 VIRGINIA Road

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR IS HERE FOR YOU TO SEE: https://bit.ly/3007VirginiaRoad - Welcome to The House at Virginia Rd, a newly renovated Spanish-style fourplex in West Adams. Built in 1930, this gated compound has been completely updated from top to bottom, in a way that maintains the charm of the original building. Throughout the unit, you'll find architectural touches that give each space a unique, art-deco feel. This 2BD, 2BA unit features new hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, stacked washer & dryer, plenty of storage and newly installed era-specific tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Unit includes secure parking and access to community amenities. Enjoy your morning coffee in the beautifully landscaped garden in the front or head up to the Juliet balcony to soak in the views of the Downtown LA skyline at sunset. Conveniently located near 2 Metro Lines, this place is perfect for those looking for an easy and quick commute to Culver City or DTLA.