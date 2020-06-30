All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3007 VIRGINIA Road

3007 Virginia Road · No Longer Available
Location

3007 Virginia Road, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VIRTUAL TOUR IS HERE FOR YOU TO SEE: https://bit.ly/3007VirginiaRoad - Welcome to The House at Virginia Rd, a newly renovated Spanish-style fourplex in West Adams. Built in 1930, this gated compound has been completely updated from top to bottom, in a way that maintains the charm of the original building. Throughout the unit, you'll find architectural touches that give each space a unique, art-deco feel. This 2BD, 2BA unit features new hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, stacked washer & dryer, plenty of storage and newly installed era-specific tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Unit includes secure parking and access to community amenities. Enjoy your morning coffee in the beautifully landscaped garden in the front or head up to the Juliet balcony to soak in the views of the Downtown LA skyline at sunset. Conveniently located near 2 Metro Lines, this place is perfect for those looking for an easy and quick commute to Culver City or DTLA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 VIRGINIA Road have any available units?
3007 VIRGINIA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 VIRGINIA Road have?
Some of 3007 VIRGINIA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 VIRGINIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
3007 VIRGINIA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 VIRGINIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 3007 VIRGINIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3007 VIRGINIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 3007 VIRGINIA Road offers parking.
Does 3007 VIRGINIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 VIRGINIA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 VIRGINIA Road have a pool?
No, 3007 VIRGINIA Road does not have a pool.
Does 3007 VIRGINIA Road have accessible units?
No, 3007 VIRGINIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 VIRGINIA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 VIRGINIA Road has units with dishwashers.

