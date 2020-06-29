All apartments in Los Angeles
3002 Hutton Place
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:53 PM

3002 Hutton Place

3002 Hutton Place · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Hutton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

If perfection and artistic-inspiration is what you desire in your home, then look no further. Beautiful high-quality 4BR/5BA custom home designed by renowned French-Italian architect Robert Salice. Pristine and spacious, this two-story decadent home is filled light, high ceilings, dramatic staircase, handcrafted Moroccan details and imported Italian marble. Several french doors line the living room, dining room, and bedrooms open to a serene lushly landscaped Riviera-esque terrace, with infinity pool and spa. Chef's kitchen with center island. Large master suite with luxurious spa bath, two private balconies overlooking canyon views. Crestron controlled home theater. A romantic villa which embraces the indoor/outdoor flow. This is the perfect home for entertaining. Owner is the listing agent. Also available for short term lease by negotiation. Contact Marc Elkaim 310-367-1830
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Hutton Place have any available units?
3002 Hutton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3002 Hutton Place have?
Some of 3002 Hutton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Hutton Place currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Hutton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Hutton Place pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Hutton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3002 Hutton Place offer parking?
No, 3002 Hutton Place does not offer parking.
Does 3002 Hutton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Hutton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Hutton Place have a pool?
Yes, 3002 Hutton Place has a pool.
Does 3002 Hutton Place have accessible units?
No, 3002 Hutton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Hutton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 Hutton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
