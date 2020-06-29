3002 Hutton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub media room

If perfection and artistic-inspiration is what you desire in your home, then look no further. Beautiful high-quality 4BR/5BA custom home designed by renowned French-Italian architect Robert Salice. Pristine and spacious, this two-story decadent home is filled light, high ceilings, dramatic staircase, handcrafted Moroccan details and imported Italian marble. Several french doors line the living room, dining room, and bedrooms open to a serene lushly landscaped Riviera-esque terrace, with infinity pool and spa. Chef's kitchen with center island. Large master suite with luxurious spa bath, two private balconies overlooking canyon views. Crestron controlled home theater. A romantic villa which embraces the indoor/outdoor flow. This is the perfect home for entertaining. Owner is the listing agent. Also available for short term lease by negotiation. Contact Marc Elkaim 310-367-1830

