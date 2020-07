Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included walk in closets range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 03/09/19 & SUNDAY 03/10/19 FROM 10AM-2PM*



Right by Abbot Kinney!! Tons of closet space. In a perfect location in Venice. Huge One bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, walk-in closet on the ground level. Pets are welcome!

Beautiful Brick building with side yard and garden, two blocks from Venice boardwalk, near Abbot Kinney Blvd. Minutes from the beach, post office, shops, restaurants and much more.



All Utilities Paid. Street Parking Only