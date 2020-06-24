All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:24 AM

2976 RIPPLE Place

2976 Ripple Place · No Longer Available
Location

2976 Ripple Place, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful and spacious riverfront home in new gated community located in the hip and vibrant neighborhood of Frogtown, nestled between Silver Lake and Atwater Village. This 2 story, 3 bedroom + office/den area, 3 bath home offers views of the LA River and city lights. Features deluxe kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, engineered hardwood, and in-unit washer/dryer. 1 bedroom and 1 bath on the first floor, spacious master with large walk-in closet and 2nd bedroom upstairs both with en-suite. Upstairs also includes den/office area and large deck for entertaining. Common area includes courtyard complete with BBQ, 2-sided fireplace, modern furnishings, multiple seating & gathering areas, and bar area. Gated underground parking, 2 assigned spaces, elevator access. Located right next to the LA River bike path and Marsh Park, one of LA's newest green spaces. Easy commute to DTLA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2976 RIPPLE Place have any available units?
2976 RIPPLE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2976 RIPPLE Place have?
Some of 2976 RIPPLE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2976 RIPPLE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2976 RIPPLE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2976 RIPPLE Place pet-friendly?
No, 2976 RIPPLE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2976 RIPPLE Place offer parking?
Yes, 2976 RIPPLE Place offers parking.
Does 2976 RIPPLE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2976 RIPPLE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2976 RIPPLE Place have a pool?
No, 2976 RIPPLE Place does not have a pool.
Does 2976 RIPPLE Place have accessible units?
No, 2976 RIPPLE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2976 RIPPLE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2976 RIPPLE Place has units with dishwashers.
