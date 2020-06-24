2976 RIPPLE Place

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious riverfront home in new gated community located in the hip and vibrant neighborhood of Frogtown, nestled between Silver Lake and Atwater Village. This 2 story, 3 bedroom + office/den area, 3 bath home offers views of the LA River and city lights. Features deluxe kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, engineered hardwood, and in-unit washer/dryer. 1 bedroom and 1 bath on the first floor, spacious master with large walk-in closet and 2nd bedroom upstairs both with en-suite. Upstairs also includes den/office area and large deck for entertaining. Common area includes courtyard complete with BBQ, 2-sided fireplace, modern furnishings, multiple seating & gathering areas, and bar area. Gated underground parking, 2 assigned spaces, elevator access. Located right next to the LA River bike path and Marsh Park, one of LA's newest green spaces. Easy commute to DTLA.