2965 ARLINGTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully and tastefully remodeled detached unit, part of a triplex in Historic Jefferson Park HPOZ, feels like a house. Features include dark laminate floors throughout, Central Air/heat, new kitchen with quartz countertops, upscale new appliances including a stainless steel fridge, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. New washer and dryer in unit. One parking space in detached garage + plenty of street parking, ready for immediate occupancy. Water and trash are included, tenant pays for gas and electricity. Very centrally located in Historic Jefferson Park / West Adams area / Mid-City LA. Minutes from the Westside; Santa Monica; Beverly Hills; Culver City; USC; Hollywood; and Downtown. 10 Freeway is a 3-minutes drive. Expo Line is 1 mile away. A must see!