2965 ARLINGTON Avenue

Amenities
Fully and tastefully remodeled detached unit, part of a triplex in Historic Jefferson Park HPOZ, feels like a house. Features include dark laminate floors throughout, Central Air/heat, new kitchen with quartz countertops, upscale new appliances including a stainless steel fridge, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. New washer and dryer in unit. One parking space in detached garage + plenty of street parking, ready for immediate occupancy. Water and trash are included, tenant pays for gas and electricity. Very centrally located in Historic Jefferson Park / West Adams area / Mid-City LA. Minutes from the Westside; Santa Monica; Beverly Hills; Culver City; USC; Hollywood; and Downtown. 10 Freeway is a 3-minutes drive. Expo Line is 1 mile away. A must see!