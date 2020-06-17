All apartments in Los Angeles
2965 ARLINGTON Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

2965 ARLINGTON Avenue

2965 Arlington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2965 Arlington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully and tastefully remodeled detached unit, part of a triplex in Historic Jefferson Park HPOZ, feels like a house. Features include dark laminate floors throughout, Central Air/heat, new kitchen with quartz countertops, upscale new appliances including a stainless steel fridge, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. New washer and dryer in unit. One parking space in detached garage + plenty of street parking, ready for immediate occupancy. Water and trash are included, tenant pays for gas and electricity. Very centrally located in Historic Jefferson Park / West Adams area / Mid-City LA. Minutes from the Westside; Santa Monica; Beverly Hills; Culver City; USC; Hollywood; and Downtown. 10 Freeway is a 3-minutes drive. Expo Line is 1 mile away. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue have any available units?
2965 ARLINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2965 ARLINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2965 ARLINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
