2955 W. 8TH ST UNIT 101 # 101

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning yoga hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly yoga

SUPER LUX! BRAND NEW RENO 1B- INSTA WORTHY KITCHEN- GORGEOUS TILED BATHROOM -SURROUNDED BY WINDOWS-FREE LYFT CREDIT!

Come join us for an RSVP ONLY Open House!



WHEN: Saturday 3/9



WHERE: 2955 8th St



TIME: 2-2:30



How to RSVP: Please text \"yourname@8TH to 323-633-0276

Vintage New York-y style charming bright 1B in a building with style. Total gut-renovation, brand new everything, totally modern and refined - but with a little ?tude.

Check out that KITCHhen! Silver and chic with stainless oven, microwave and that o so hostus with the mostus double door - double drawer fridge! It?s giant! O the meals you can prep in that kitchen. Oodles of noodles? Taco Tuesday? Homemade pizza Friday? Roast chicken weekend? Yes! All of those, please.

Have everyone over in the ample living space - I mean, you have AC, everyone?s gonna want to come over anyway!

Super great Ktown Hood with loads of hot coffee, grub, yoga, theaters, karaoke and spa spots a pitterpatter away down the street.

Oh yeah, and the brand new Target is RIGHT THERE!

Metro Red Line and the 101 are so close, you can get anywhere is a jiffy.



1 Year Minimum Lease

1 Month\'s Security

Pets OK

Tenant Pays Gas and Electric

Owner Pays Water