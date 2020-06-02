2955 Passmore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Custom celebrity-built immaculate home with breathtaking views of the Hollywood sign from every room! Frequently featured in movies. Spectacular Modern gated fully furnished gem rested atop the street with maximum privacy. Extraordinary wraparound panoramic views. Stunning entryway featuring beautiful terrazzo floors, dramatic water features, and eye striking stone walls. Immense screening/game room with enormous kitchenette. Oversized bedroom suites with luxury fireplaces. Dramatic master bedroom with extra-large bathroom and connecting gigantic walk-in closet. Enormous living room with soaring sky-high ceilings, 24 ft leather couch, and stunning fireplace. Large and gorgeous dining room. Dazzling extra spacious kitchen with lounge/family area and top of the line kitchenette appliances. Beautiful solar pool, spa, and bbq area great for entertaining. Lovely wine cellar with tasting area. Private office. Elevator access to all three levels of the property. Maximum privacy with secure electric gate, motor court, security cameras, and 4-car garage. Settled in between two vacant lands all owned by same owner and therefore offering extra privacy. Impeccable Hollywood Entertainers dream home!



Additional: Total 12 tv’s ranging 80-120 inches, 6 stunning fireplaces, 6 refrigerators, 16 surveillance cameras, many other features throughout property. Eye-striking chandeliers, top of line furniture, smart home, solar electric home, many more. Security camera access from every bedroom.