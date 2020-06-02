All apartments in Los Angeles
2955 Passmore Drive

2955 Passmore Drive · (661) 361-5271
Location

2955 Passmore Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 8098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Custom celebrity-built immaculate home with breathtaking views of the Hollywood sign from every room! Frequently featured in movies. Spectacular Modern gated fully furnished gem rested atop the street with maximum privacy. Extraordinary wraparound panoramic views. Stunning entryway featuring beautiful terrazzo floors, dramatic water features, and eye striking stone walls. Immense screening/game room with enormous kitchenette. Oversized bedroom suites with luxury fireplaces. Dramatic master bedroom with extra-large bathroom and connecting gigantic walk-in closet. Enormous living room with soaring sky-high ceilings, 24 ft leather couch, and stunning fireplace. Large and gorgeous dining room. Dazzling extra spacious kitchen with lounge/family area and top of the line kitchenette appliances. Beautiful solar pool, spa, and bbq area great for entertaining. Lovely wine cellar with tasting area. Private office. Elevator access to all three levels of the property. Maximum privacy with secure electric gate, motor court, security cameras, and 4-car garage. Settled in between two vacant lands all owned by same owner and therefore offering extra privacy. Impeccable Hollywood Entertainers dream home!

Additional: Total 12 tv’s ranging 80-120 inches, 6 stunning fireplaces, 6 refrigerators, 16 surveillance cameras, many other features throughout property. Eye-striking chandeliers, top of line furniture, smart home, solar electric home, many more. Security camera access from every bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2955 Passmore Drive have any available units?
2955 Passmore Drive has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2955 Passmore Drive have?
Some of 2955 Passmore Drive's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2955 Passmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2955 Passmore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2955 Passmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2955 Passmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2955 Passmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2955 Passmore Drive does offer parking.
Does 2955 Passmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2955 Passmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2955 Passmore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2955 Passmore Drive has a pool.
Does 2955 Passmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2955 Passmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2955 Passmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2955 Passmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
