Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2950 Tilden Ave Available 10/01/19 Completely remodeled home in one of the most desirable areas of West LA - Completely remodeled home in one of the most desirable areas of West Los Angeles- three bedroom/two bath home has charm and character to spare! From the brick fireplace in the formal living room, with new hardwood floors, new tiles to the effortless flow between dining room, kitchen and great room, there is plenty of opportunity to entertain well in this comfortable home. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, new counter top, Breakfast nook and plenty of storage space. The private master bedroom suite offers ample built-ins in the closets and a beautiful bathroom. There is also direct access to the private backyard, offering plenty of grass space as well as mature shade trees. Additional features include: a detached two car garage, Located on a quiet street, minutes to Culver City Santa Monica and Beverly Hills.



(RLNE3519077)