2950 South BENTLEY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and open! this spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse with private garage. features vaulted ceilings, skylights, fireplaces, arched windows, walk-in closets and large patio.Kitchen with granite counters and connects to a bonus den/play area. adjacent to the elevated formal dining room , all 3 bedroom located on the upper floor, master with fireplace and large en-suite bath with tub, separate shower and dual-sink vanity. Direct access 2-car garage with laundry and plenty of storage space. Just 2 blocks away from the award-wining Clover Avenue Elementary School, easy to access 405 and 10, Expo line, shopping and entertainment. landlord will provide a new washer and dryer if need it.