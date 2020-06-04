All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2950 South BENTLEY Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

2950 South BENTLEY Avenue

2950 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2950 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and open! this spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse with private garage. features vaulted ceilings, skylights, fireplaces, arched windows, walk-in closets and large patio.Kitchen with granite counters and connects to a bonus den/play area. adjacent to the elevated formal dining room , all 3 bedroom located on the upper floor, master with fireplace and large en-suite bath with tub, separate shower and dual-sink vanity. Direct access 2-car garage with laundry and plenty of storage space. Just 2 blocks away from the award-wining Clover Avenue Elementary School, easy to access 405 and 10, Expo line, shopping and entertainment. landlord will provide a new washer and dryer if need it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue have any available units?
2950 South BENTLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue have?
Some of 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2950 South BENTLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 South BENTLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College