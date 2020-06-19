2943 9th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel alarm system

This is a 2 bed, 1 bath, 1300 sq. ft. unit for rent. Remodeled from top to bottom inside and out. This is in the gentrifying West Adams neighborhood very close to the also gentrifying Leimert Park neighborhood. Close to the 10 fwy and downtown Los Angeles.



The house has beautiful REAL hardwood floors throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, an alarm system, brand new washer/dryer, new windows, new paint throughout, new door handles, new bathroom fixtures which include shower head, tub, toilet and vanity. There is a 1 car garage and a back yard seating area to hang out with your friends and family.



Please email inquiries to arlene@clpm-.con