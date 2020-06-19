All apartments in Los Angeles
2943 9th Avenue

2943 S 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2943 S 9th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
alarm system
This is a 2 bed, 1 bath, 1300 sq. ft. unit for rent. Remodeled from top to bottom inside and out. This is in the gentrifying West Adams neighborhood very close to the also gentrifying Leimert Park neighborhood. Close to the 10 fwy and downtown Los Angeles.

The house has beautiful REAL hardwood floors throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, an alarm system, brand new washer/dryer, new windows, new paint throughout, new door handles, new bathroom fixtures which include shower head, tub, toilet and vanity. There is a 1 car garage and a back yard seating area to hang out with your friends and family.

Please email inquiries to arlene@clpm-.con

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2943 9th Avenue have any available units?
2943 9th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2943 9th Avenue have?
Some of 2943 9th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2943 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2943 9th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2943 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2943 9th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2943 9th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2943 9th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2943 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2943 9th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2943 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2943 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2943 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2943 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2943 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2943 9th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
