2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

1958 Mid-Century single level ranch with pitched roof, walls of glass, and views forever. Redesigned to perfection by Krieglelein Design with majority of the home's finishes custom created including furniture, fabrics, lighting, and landscaping. Skylights highlight key spaces enhancing the design and function throughout. Upon entry dramatic views frame a large open living room with large picture window and floor to ceiling brick fireplace. An open concept kitchen counterpoints a large built-in banquette. Three en-suite bedrooms include a master with ample storage, large bath, and views of the iconic Hollywood sign. The house sits atop a generous 7,400sf hillside lot wrapping around the crest of the canyon offering multiple outdoor spaces including a side yard with room for pool. An attached two car garage with room for storage and private access into the home adds to this property's practical appeal. Peaceful and private. Available furnished @ $10,500/month.