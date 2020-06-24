All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive

2935 Hollyridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2935 Hollyridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1958 Mid-Century single level ranch with pitched roof, walls of glass, and views forever. Redesigned to perfection by Krieglelein Design with majority of the home's finishes custom created including furniture, fabrics, lighting, and landscaping. Skylights highlight key spaces enhancing the design and function throughout. Upon entry dramatic views frame a large open living room with large picture window and floor to ceiling brick fireplace. An open concept kitchen counterpoints a large built-in banquette. Three en-suite bedrooms include a master with ample storage, large bath, and views of the iconic Hollywood sign. The house sits atop a generous 7,400sf hillside lot wrapping around the crest of the canyon offering multiple outdoor spaces including a side yard with room for pool. An attached two car garage with room for storage and private access into the home adds to this property's practical appeal. Peaceful and private. Available furnished @ $10,500/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have any available units?
2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have?
Some of 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2935 HOLLYRIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College