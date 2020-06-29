All apartments in Los Angeles
2934 Tiffany Circle

Location

2934 Tiffany Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rare single-story with pool in Bel Air on a cul-de-sac. Prime location within close proximity to Roscomare School District and walking distance to the famed Beverly Glen Center; not to mention unbeatable access point to the Valley and Westside. Lush landscaping and dramatic entry set back from the street invite you in to this desirable home. Large open floor plan offers 4 bedrooms* + 4 bathrooms, 3,077 sq ft of living space, situated on a 10,700 sq ft lot. Skylights and a light-filled atrium with waterfall create a zen ambiance in your very own home. Large living room, formal dining room, and family room with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, fireplace & drybar, create a multi-dimensional, yet, seamless flow. Kitchen opens up to family room and features stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry & pantries, breakfast nook, and center island with counter seating. Enter the master-suite through the grand dual-door entry, offering a walk-in closet, private patio access, and a spa-like luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in shower with bench seating. Other features include: recessed lighting, generous storage closets and cabinets, and laundry room. Formal dining room, can be used as bonus wing as office or gym, as there is an addition dining area closer to the kitchen, adjacent to the living room & family room. Interior access to 3-car garage. *4th bedroom converted into large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Tiffany Circle have any available units?
2934 Tiffany Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2934 Tiffany Circle have?
Some of 2934 Tiffany Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2934 Tiffany Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Tiffany Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Tiffany Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2934 Tiffany Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2934 Tiffany Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2934 Tiffany Circle offers parking.
Does 2934 Tiffany Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 Tiffany Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Tiffany Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2934 Tiffany Circle has a pool.
Does 2934 Tiffany Circle have accessible units?
No, 2934 Tiffany Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Tiffany Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2934 Tiffany Circle has units with dishwashers.

