2934 Tiffany Circle

Rare single-story with pool in Bel Air on a cul-de-sac. Prime location within close proximity to Roscomare School District and walking distance to the famed Beverly Glen Center; not to mention unbeatable access point to the Valley and Westside. Lush landscaping and dramatic entry set back from the street invite you in to this desirable home. Large open floor plan offers 4 bedrooms* + 4 bathrooms, 3,077 sq ft of living space, situated on a 10,700 sq ft lot. Skylights and a light-filled atrium with waterfall create a zen ambiance in your very own home. Large living room, formal dining room, and family room with vaulted wood-beamed ceilings, fireplace & drybar, create a multi-dimensional, yet, seamless flow. Kitchen opens up to family room and features stainless steel appliances, ample cabinetry & pantries, breakfast nook, and center island with counter seating. Enter the master-suite through the grand dual-door entry, offering a walk-in closet, private patio access, and a spa-like luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in shower with bench seating. Other features include: recessed lighting, generous storage closets and cabinets, and laundry room. Formal dining room, can be used as bonus wing as office or gym, as there is an addition dining area closer to the kitchen, adjacent to the living room & family room. Interior access to 3-car garage. *4th bedroom converted into large walk-in closet.