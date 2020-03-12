2918 Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities
This lovely 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom triplex home features a very unique and modern look!! Location is of walking distance to countless eateries and groceries, bus stops, schools, museums and parks.
Features modern amenities:
***100% Newly Renovated
***Modernized Kitchen
***Washer/Dryer Hookups
***Laminate Flooring all throughout
***Online Access for payment options
** Now participating in SECTION 8 ** Must apply first and then meet to fill out RFTA Packet.
CRITERIA:
** 625+ credit scores
** Household income of 3x the rent
** No past evictions
** Max occupancy of 7 people
Available NOW!!
SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT YOUR CONVENIENCE:
Go to Rently.com and search address or copy this link to your browser. https://secure.rently.com/properties/726406?source=marketing
For more information reach out to Alejandra (323) 452-7226 Ext. 107 or email us at info@landmarktime.com
2918 E. Pennsylvania Ave,
Los Angeles, CA 90033
** We reserve the right to make adjustments to pricing. ** ** Images are for representation only. Actual unit available may slightly differ from the images shown. **
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.