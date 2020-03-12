All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2918 Pennsylvania Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2918 Pennsylvania Avenue

2918 E Pennsylvania Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2918 E Pennsylvania Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom triplex home features a very unique and modern look!! Location is of walking distance to countless eateries and groceries, bus stops, schools, museums and parks.

Features modern amenities:
***100% Newly Renovated
***Modernized Kitchen
***Washer/Dryer Hookups
***Laminate Flooring all throughout
***Online Access for payment options

** Now participating in SECTION 8 ** Must apply first and then meet to fill out RFTA Packet.

CRITERIA:
** 625+ credit scores
** Household income of 3x the rent
** No past evictions
** Max occupancy of 7 people

Available NOW!!

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT YOUR CONVENIENCE:
Go to Rently.com and search address or copy this link to your browser. https://secure.rently.com/properties/726406?source=marketing

For more information reach out to Alejandra (323) 452-7226 Ext. 107 or email us at info@landmarktime.com

2918 E. Pennsylvania Ave,
Los Angeles, CA 90033

** We reserve the right to make adjustments to pricing. ** ** Images are for representation only. Actual unit available may slightly differ from the images shown. **

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
2918 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Pennsylvania Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2918 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
