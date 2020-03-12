2918 Pennsylvania Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

This lovely 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom triplex home features a very unique and modern look!! Location is of walking distance to countless eateries and groceries, bus stops, schools, museums and parks.



Features modern amenities:

***100% Newly Renovated

***Modernized Kitchen

***Washer/Dryer Hookups

***Laminate Flooring all throughout

***Online Access for payment options



** Now participating in SECTION 8 ** Must apply first and then meet to fill out RFTA Packet.



CRITERIA:

** 625+ credit scores

** Household income of 3x the rent

** No past evictions

** Max occupancy of 7 people



Available NOW!!



SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT YOUR CONVENIENCE:

Go to Rently.com and search address or copy this link to your browser. https://secure.rently.com/properties/726406?source=marketing



For more information reach out to Alejandra (323) 452-7226 Ext. 107 or email us at info@landmarktime.com



2918 E. Pennsylvania Ave,

Los Angeles, CA 90033



** We reserve the right to make adjustments to pricing. ** ** Images are for representation only. Actual unit available may slightly differ from the images shown. **



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.