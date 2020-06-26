2913 S Flower St

Amenities
Awesome STUDIOS near USC!!! - Property Id: 124830
Contact CDI today at 213.748.4234
Sublease available now thru JULY 26th with option to renew for another year.
Includes all utilities except cable/internet.
No parking available onsite, however, there is parking available to rent a couple blocks away.
Walking distance to campus.
Renovated apartments.
Close to restaurants, University Village with Target and Trader Joes!
What you need to qualify:
Application completed in full
Check for $35.00
Proof of income - Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from your previous manager (If possible)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124830p
Property Id 124830
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5055025)