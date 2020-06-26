All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2913 S Flower St
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:50 AM

2913 S Flower St

2913 S Flower St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2913 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Awesome STUDIOS near USC!!! - Property Id: 124830

Contact CDI today at 213.748.4234

Sublease available now thru JULY 26th with option to renew for another year.

Includes all utilities except cable/internet.
No parking available onsite, however, there is parking available to rent a couple blocks away.
Walking distance to campus.
Renovated apartments.
Close to restaurants, University Village with Target and Trader Joes!

What you need to qualify:
Application completed in full
Check for $35.00
Proof of income - Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from your previous manager (If possible)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124830p
Property Id 124830

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5055025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 S Flower St have any available units?
2913 S Flower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 S Flower St have?
Some of 2913 S Flower St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 S Flower St currently offering any rent specials?
2913 S Flower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 S Flower St pet-friendly?
No, 2913 S Flower St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2913 S Flower St offer parking?
Yes, 2913 S Flower St offers parking.
Does 2913 S Flower St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 S Flower St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 S Flower St have a pool?
No, 2913 S Flower St does not have a pool.
Does 2913 S Flower St have accessible units?
No, 2913 S Flower St does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 S Flower St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 S Flower St does not have units with dishwashers.
