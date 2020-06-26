2913 S Flower St

Amenities

Awesome STUDIOS near USC!!! - Property Id: 124830



Contact CDI today at 213.748.4234



Sublease available now thru JULY 26th with option to renew for another year.



Includes all utilities except cable/internet.

No parking available onsite, however, there is parking available to rent a couple blocks away.

Walking distance to campus.

Renovated apartments.

Close to restaurants, University Village with Target and Trader Joes!



What you need to qualify:

Application completed in full

Check for $35.00

Proof of income - Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs

Copy of ID

Referral letter from your previous manager (If possible)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124830p

No Pets Allowed



