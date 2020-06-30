All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

2912 ACRESITE Street

2912 Acresite Street · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Acresite Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming 1923 Atwater Village cottage available for lease! This adorable 2 bedroom, one bath home on is located a quiet side street that ends in one of the entrances to the LA River bike path. Enter from the front porch into the spacious open plan living/dining room with built in cabinetry and laminate wood floors. The kitchen features black granite countertops with white cabinets and a new refrigerator. Two light filled bedrooms joined by an updated bathroom round out the interior. While part of a duplex with a larger home in the rear, the cottage is free standing with a private back patio, its own laundry with new washer/dryer, and off street parking for two cars in the carport and driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 ACRESITE Street have any available units?
2912 ACRESITE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 ACRESITE Street have?
Some of 2912 ACRESITE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 ACRESITE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2912 ACRESITE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 ACRESITE Street pet-friendly?
No, 2912 ACRESITE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2912 ACRESITE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2912 ACRESITE Street offers parking.
Does 2912 ACRESITE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 ACRESITE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 ACRESITE Street have a pool?
No, 2912 ACRESITE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2912 ACRESITE Street have accessible units?
No, 2912 ACRESITE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 ACRESITE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 ACRESITE Street does not have units with dishwashers.

