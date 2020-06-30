2912 ACRESITE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Charming 1923 Atwater Village cottage available for lease! This adorable 2 bedroom, one bath home on is located a quiet side street that ends in one of the entrances to the LA River bike path. Enter from the front porch into the spacious open plan living/dining room with built in cabinetry and laminate wood floors. The kitchen features black granite countertops with white cabinets and a new refrigerator. Two light filled bedrooms joined by an updated bathroom round out the interior. While part of a duplex with a larger home in the rear, the cottage is free standing with a private back patio, its own laundry with new washer/dryer, and off street parking for two cars in the carport and driveway.