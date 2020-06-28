All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2900 LAKERIDGE Drive

2900 Lakeridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2900 Lakeridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
internet access
key fob access
Jetliner Views! Introducing "The Edge" a private single-story mid-century modern a masterpiece in the exclusive community of Lakeridge Estates situated on the edge of a cul-de-sac overlooking Lake Hollywood, The Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, DTLA, Catalina, Ocean & more! Home features include gated entry with the motor court, keyless entry, built-in WiFi/Smart Home technology, tankless water heater, fire pit, all new kitchen appliances including dual ovens and steamers, fiberglass pool with sunken seats and benches, Central Air and Heat, Mood lightning, new windows and doors, breakfast bar & bonus room all conveniently located to the 101 Freeway, Hollywood Bowl, Lake Hollywood & Sunset strip. Offered furnished or unfurnished. Also available for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive have any available units?
2900 LAKERIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive have?
Some of 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2900 LAKERIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 LAKERIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
