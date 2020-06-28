2900 LAKERIDGE Drive

Amenities

Jetliner Views! Introducing "The Edge" a private single-story mid-century modern a masterpiece in the exclusive community of Lakeridge Estates situated on the edge of a cul-de-sac overlooking Lake Hollywood, The Hollywood Sign, Griffith Observatory, DTLA, Catalina, Ocean & more! Home features include gated entry with the motor court, keyless entry, built-in WiFi/Smart Home technology, tankless water heater, fire pit, all new kitchen appliances including dual ovens and steamers, fiberglass pool with sunken seats and benches, Central Air and Heat, Mood lightning, new windows and doors, breakfast bar & bonus room all conveniently located to the 101 Freeway, Hollywood Bowl, Lake Hollywood & Sunset strip. Offered furnished or unfurnished. Also available for Sale.