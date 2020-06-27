All apartments in Los Angeles
2866 DUNLEER Place
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

2866 DUNLEER Place

2866 Dunleer Place · No Longer Available
Location

2866 Dunleer Place, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Bright and open 4 bed/3 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a great location within one block of Overland Ave school, shopping, restaurants, golf, and movie theaters. The large bedrooms and bathrooms were newly remodeled with travertine stone, ultra low flow toilets, travertine showers, granite counters, and new sinks. Energy-saving dual pane Low-E vinyl windows, copper pipes, two water heaters, ceiling fans, and newer central air/forced heat. the home is wired for a security system, surround sound and cat-6 (gigabit) Ethernet throughout. Private backyard on nice size lot with high fences, nice lawns, avocado trees and partial views of Century City. Easy access to dining, theaters, shopping, and golf. Near Westwood, UCLA, quiet neighborhoods, friendly neighbors, 1 block to Blue Ribbon Notre Dame Girls High School and Expo line station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2866 DUNLEER Place have any available units?
2866 DUNLEER Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2866 DUNLEER Place have?
Some of 2866 DUNLEER Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2866 DUNLEER Place currently offering any rent specials?
2866 DUNLEER Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2866 DUNLEER Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2866 DUNLEER Place is pet friendly.
Does 2866 DUNLEER Place offer parking?
Yes, 2866 DUNLEER Place offers parking.
Does 2866 DUNLEER Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2866 DUNLEER Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2866 DUNLEER Place have a pool?
No, 2866 DUNLEER Place does not have a pool.
Does 2866 DUNLEER Place have accessible units?
No, 2866 DUNLEER Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2866 DUNLEER Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2866 DUNLEER Place has units with dishwashers.
