2866 DUNLEER Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Bright and open 4 bed/3 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in a great location within one block of Overland Ave school, shopping, restaurants, golf, and movie theaters. The large bedrooms and bathrooms were newly remodeled with travertine stone, ultra low flow toilets, travertine showers, granite counters, and new sinks. Energy-saving dual pane Low-E vinyl windows, copper pipes, two water heaters, ceiling fans, and newer central air/forced heat. the home is wired for a security system, surround sound and cat-6 (gigabit) Ethernet throughout. Private backyard on nice size lot with high fences, nice lawns, avocado trees and partial views of Century City. Easy access to dining, theaters, shopping, and golf. Near Westwood, UCLA, quiet neighborhoods, friendly neighbors, 1 block to Blue Ribbon Notre Dame Girls High School and Expo line station.