Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

2864 Sunset Pl

2864 Sunset Place · No Longer Available
Location

2864 Sunset Place, Los Angeles, CA 90005
MacArthur Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
TOP LEVEL, 4TH AND 5TH FLOOR, 2 BED + OFFICE, 2.5 BATH, 1206 SQ FEET, TWO SIDE-BY SIDE PARKING SPACES, SECURE, HIDDEN STREET.

Front-Facing Penthouse, Custom Luxury Condo owner listed and upgraded with immaculate details (real hardwood floors throughout, modern fixtures, updated stainless appliances including refrigerator, Farrow & Ball Paint) and every amenity (In-Unit Laundry, TWO SIDE-BY-SIDE first floor double-gated secure access parking, additional office/den). Small, 13-unit condo building on a quiet street.

FIRST FLOOR: Custom-paint and wallpaper in powder room, real-hardwood floors throughout, wall-mounted accents in living space, modern light fixtures and built-in dining storage, custom upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, Stainless Whirlpool appliances (microwave, dishwasher, fridge) in mint condition, deep, double Kraus sink, large 6x9 patio, storage closet.

SECOND FLOOR: In-unit washer and dryer, oversized master (22 x 14 feet) with balcony, double vanity master bath, attached 8x8 walk-in master suite office/den with window, currently used as office and partial closet. Second bedroom comfortably fits a queen bed, desk, nightstand, and has wide, mirrored closet adjacent to FULL second bathroom with single vanity sink, toilet, and full-sized bath/shower. Storage includes closet at top of stair landing.

TERMS: 12-month contract available late Sept to Oct 1 (flexible, to be negotiated). Seeking strong credit history and mature, considerate, communicative tenants (references may be asked) who will take care of and love the property as their own, from floor to ceiling. Water and trash included, other utilities not included.

***This is NOT a cookie cutter, dime-a-dozen apartment. This has been our home for almost 5 years and we upgraded everything with top of the line materials. We are seeking a mature and reliable tenant who will enjoy and take great care of our apartment.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

