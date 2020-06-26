2864 Sunset Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

TOP LEVEL, 4TH AND 5TH FLOOR, 2 BED + OFFICE, 2.5 BATH, 1206 SQ FEET, TWO SIDE-BY SIDE PARKING SPACES, SECURE, HIDDEN STREET.



Front-Facing Penthouse, Custom Luxury Condo owner listed and upgraded with immaculate details (real hardwood floors throughout, modern fixtures, updated stainless appliances including refrigerator, Farrow & Ball Paint) and every amenity (In-Unit Laundry, TWO SIDE-BY-SIDE first floor double-gated secure access parking, additional office/den). Small, 13-unit condo building on a quiet street.



FIRST FLOOR: Custom-paint and wallpaper in powder room, real-hardwood floors throughout, wall-mounted accents in living space, modern light fixtures and built-in dining storage, custom upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, Stainless Whirlpool appliances (microwave, dishwasher, fridge) in mint condition, deep, double Kraus sink, large 6x9 patio, storage closet.



SECOND FLOOR: In-unit washer and dryer, oversized master (22 x 14 feet) with balcony, double vanity master bath, attached 8x8 walk-in master suite office/den with window, currently used as office and partial closet. Second bedroom comfortably fits a queen bed, desk, nightstand, and has wide, mirrored closet adjacent to FULL second bathroom with single vanity sink, toilet, and full-sized bath/shower. Storage includes closet at top of stair landing.



TERMS: 12-month contract available late Sept to Oct 1 (flexible, to be negotiated). Seeking strong credit history and mature, considerate, communicative tenants (references may be asked) who will take care of and love the property as their own, from floor to ceiling. Water and trash included, other utilities not included.



***This is NOT a cookie cutter, dime-a-dozen apartment. This has been our home for almost 5 years and we upgraded everything with top of the line materials. We are seeking a mature and reliable tenant who will enjoy and take great care of our apartment.***