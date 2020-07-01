2859 WESTBROOK Avenue

Amenities

Charming 1925 Spanish compound in Upper Nichols Canyon, on the corner of 'celebrity row' Woodrow Wilson Drive. Features include gated, secure entry, living room with domed ceiling, library with original casement windows, formal dining room comes with an antique 8ft wooden farm table, terraced balcony facing south with views of Nichols Canyon. Chef's kitchen includes a professional-grade pizza oven and two Garland range/stoves. Master bedroom boasts soaring ceilings, walk-in closet and master bath comes with a vintage claw bathtub overlooking the grassy yard. The grassy yard reminiscent of "English Countryside and on the other side, you will find an exquisite saltwater swimmers pool and feel like you're in the South of France. Bonus rooms make this a home you'll never want to leave. Lots of Bonus rooms and storage! Currently, tenant occupied until Feb 1, 2020. Showings will be limited. Available for lease-Feb 15, 2020. Photos were taken June 2018-will be leased unfurnished.