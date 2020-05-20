All apartments in Los Angeles
2859 WESTBROOK Avenue
Last updated December 7 2019 at 2:35 PM

2859 WESTBROOK Avenue

2859 N Westbrook Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2859 N Westbrook Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming 1925 Spanish compound in Upper Nichols Canyon, on the corner of 'celebrity row' Woodrow Wilson Drive. Features include gated, secure entry, living room with domed ceiling, library with original casement windows, formal dining room comes with an antique 8ft wooden farm table, terraced balcony facing south with views of Nichols Canyon. Chef's kitchen includes a professional-grade pizza oven and two Garland range/stoves. Master bedroom boasts soaring ceilings, walk-in closet and master bath comes with a vintage claw bathtub overlooking the grassy yard. The grassy yard reminiscent of "English Countryside and on the other side, you will find an exquisite saltwater swimmers pool and feel like you're in the South of France. Bonus rooms make this a home you'll never want to leave. Currently, tenant occupied until Feb 1, 2020. Showings will be limited. Available for lease-Feb 15, 2020. Photos were taken June 2018-will be leased unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue have any available units?
2859 WESTBROOK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue have?
Some of 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2859 WESTBROOK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue offers parking.
Does 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue has a pool.
Does 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2859 WESTBROOK Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

