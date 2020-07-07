All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

2848 N Buzz Ct

2848 N Buzz Ct · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

2848 N Buzz Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Available 10/15/19 Amazing Silver Lake Home - Property Id: 162005

MODERN and IMMACULATE townhouse-style, single family home with amazing Silver Lake location! 3BD/2.5BA with massive, private roof deck offering 360-degree views of Griffith Observatory and San Gabriel Mountains. Open floor plan, Caesarstone countertops, Mid-Century modern details, Bosch appliances and range, private master suite, upgraded features, and wood floors throughout. Steps from Little Pine, Edendale Grill, Silver Lake Reservoir, Broome Street Cafe, Trader Joe's, Gelson's, 365, Silver Lake Yoga, and so much more! Located within Ivanhoe Elementary School District. Secure, gated entry with attached 2-car garage. Excellent storage throughout. Available partially furnished or unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162005p
Property Id 162005

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5184338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 N Buzz Ct have any available units?
2848 N Buzz Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2848 N Buzz Ct have?
Some of 2848 N Buzz Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 N Buzz Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2848 N Buzz Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 N Buzz Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2848 N Buzz Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2848 N Buzz Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2848 N Buzz Ct offers parking.
Does 2848 N Buzz Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2848 N Buzz Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 N Buzz Ct have a pool?
No, 2848 N Buzz Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2848 N Buzz Ct have accessible units?
No, 2848 N Buzz Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 N Buzz Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2848 N Buzz Ct has units with dishwashers.

