2848 N Buzz Ct

Available 10/15/19



MODERN and IMMACULATE townhouse-style, single family home with amazing Silver Lake location! 3BD/2.5BA with massive, private roof deck offering 360-degree views of Griffith Observatory and San Gabriel Mountains. Open floor plan, Caesarstone countertops, Mid-Century modern details, Bosch appliances and range, private master suite, upgraded features, and wood floors throughout. Steps from Little Pine, Edendale Grill, Silver Lake Reservoir, Broome Street Cafe, Trader Joe's, Gelson's, 365, Silver Lake Yoga, and so much more! Located within Ivanhoe Elementary School District. Secure, gated entry with attached 2-car garage. Excellent storage throughout. Available partially furnished or unfurnished.

No Dogs Allowed



