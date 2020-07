Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming unit on the Venice Canals - Property Id: 149368



Charming unit on the famous and highly sought after Venice Canals! Walking distance to all the shops and restaurants on Washington Blvd and Venice Blvd. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, shared yard overlooking the canals, updated bathroom and kitchen. 2 car tandem parking. Laundry in building

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149368p

Property Id 149368



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5106937)