2823 Moss Ave
Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:07 AM

2823 Moss Ave

2823 Moss Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2823 Moss Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ATWATER/GLASSELL PARK/HIGHLAND PARK
1BR / 1Ba
DOGS AND CATS WELCOME!
House
Street Parking (NO TICKET ZONE)

Charming home in a prime LA neighborhood!
1 bedroom/1 bath home walking distance from plenty of fun restaurants and bars, delicious breakfast spots, community parks and public pool. (With more restaurants and bars opening soon in the neighborhood).

Backyard Features: landscape private yard, storage shed and gazebo. Gardener and water also included.

House Features: hardwood floors, air conditioner, granite kitchen counter top.

House Amenities: major kitchen
appliances, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel stove, washer and dryer in private room.

Adjacent neighborhoods: SilverLake, Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Atwater Village, and Glendale. Not far from Downtown L.A., Hollywood, Pasadena, Not far from Universal Studios and other landmarks and sight seeing. View of Mount Washington, Forest Lawn. Close to major freeways!

Please call 323-788-1323 for an appointment.

1BR / 1Ba
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d in unit
street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 Moss Ave have any available units?
2823 Moss Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 Moss Ave have?
Some of 2823 Moss Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 Moss Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2823 Moss Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 Moss Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2823 Moss Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2823 Moss Ave offer parking?
No, 2823 Moss Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2823 Moss Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2823 Moss Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 Moss Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2823 Moss Ave has a pool.
Does 2823 Moss Ave have accessible units?
No, 2823 Moss Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 Moss Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2823 Moss Ave has units with dishwashers.

