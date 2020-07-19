All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive

2819 Coldwater Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Coldwater Canyon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
A stunning and exquisite Spanish Villa set against a romantic backdrop of the lush beautiful canyons of Beverly Hills. With expansive breathtaking views, this charming and very private home has all of the best old world details with contemporary updates for today's modern lifestyle. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 Baths in almost 5,000sf, this home also offers a spacious outdoor loggia and a huge deck perfect for entertaining and living the indoor/outdoor life that makes people flock to Southern California. A sparkling pool/spa and period fountains round out the special nature of the 1/2 acre of landscaped grounds. The home has been recently updated and remodeled and offers spacious living rooms, spa like baths, high ceilings and a grand 2 story entry. The chef's kitchen boasts top of the line appliances, a center island marble counters and custom cabinetry. Upstairs are 4 spacious, en suite bedrooms, each with tall ceilings, custom Spanish tiled bathrooms & built out closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have any available units?
2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have?
Some of 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive offer parking?
No, 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive has a pool.
Does 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
