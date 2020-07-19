2819 COLDWATER CANYON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

A stunning and exquisite Spanish Villa set against a romantic backdrop of the lush beautiful canyons of Beverly Hills. With expansive breathtaking views, this charming and very private home has all of the best old world details with contemporary updates for today's modern lifestyle. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 Baths in almost 5,000sf, this home also offers a spacious outdoor loggia and a huge deck perfect for entertaining and living the indoor/outdoor life that makes people flock to Southern California. A sparkling pool/spa and period fountains round out the special nature of the 1/2 acre of landscaped grounds. The home has been recently updated and remodeled and offers spacious living rooms, spa like baths, high ceilings and a grand 2 story entry. The chef's kitchen boasts top of the line appliances, a center island marble counters and custom cabinetry. Upstairs are 4 spacious, en suite bedrooms, each with tall ceilings, custom Spanish tiled bathrooms & built out closets.