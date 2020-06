Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

On a tree lined Westside neighborhood. 3 bed/1.75 bath+office home ready to move in. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, bay window with seat to view outside garden. 2nd & 3rd bedroom also have door to garden directly and view backyard. Updated kitchen with counter, stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer about 1 1/2 year old. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, dining area, living area, family area with fireplace. Backyard has deck & seating areas to entertain friends and family.