2811 Francis Avenue
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

2811 Francis Avenue

2811 Francis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Francis Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
MacArthur Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Top floor corner unit (3rd floor) in a condo built in 2006. Recently remodeled with laminate wood flooring, upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. 2 full bathrooms with bathtubs. Open space design. Beautiful natural lighting. Spacious balcony. Additional features include:
Washer and dryer in unit, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, balcony, gated secured community, 24hr security camera, two tandem garage parking and additional guest parking available. Small dogs/cats allowed (up to 30 pounds). Walking distance to many shops and restaurants. Half a mile from Vermont/Wilshire metro station. Central location - 10 mins drive to downtown and USC, 15 min to Hollywood. **12 months lease** Owner pays trash, water, and sewage. Tenant pays electricity, cable, and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Francis Avenue have any available units?
2811 Francis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2811 Francis Avenue have?
Some of 2811 Francis Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Francis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Francis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Francis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2811 Francis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2811 Francis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Francis Avenue offers parking.
Does 2811 Francis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 Francis Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Francis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2811 Francis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Francis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2811 Francis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Francis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 Francis Avenue has units with dishwashers.

