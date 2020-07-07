2811 Francis Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Top floor corner unit (3rd floor) in a condo built in 2006. Recently remodeled with laminate wood flooring, upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. 2 full bathrooms with bathtubs. Open space design. Beautiful natural lighting. Spacious balcony. Additional features include:

Washer and dryer in unit, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, balcony, gated secured community, 24hr security camera, two tandem garage parking and additional guest parking available. Small dogs/cats allowed (up to 30 pounds). Walking distance to many shops and restaurants. Half a mile from Vermont/Wilshire metro station. Central location - 10 mins drive to downtown and USC, 15 min to Hollywood. **12 months lease** Owner pays trash, water, and sewage. Tenant pays electricity, cable, and gas.