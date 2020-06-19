2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road

Amenities

Exclusive upper Nichols Canyon, Fred Smarthers designed. This Contemporary Mediterranean home exudes elegance and style with 3 bedrooms,and 5 baths, high ceilings and skylights with quality finishes and details. The living room flows into chic dining room with doors leading to the outdoor patio. Stylish master with French doors to a fab bathroom with sunlight and a sit-in steam shower. Second master bedroom with it's own fireplace and balcony. Retreat to the downstairs screening room and entertainment lounge, as well as private 3rd master bedroom with a separate entrance to the fountain sit-in patio. The main outdoor living area is secluded with a bar, built-in barbecue, sitting areas, pool/spa with waterfalls and enclosed patio with impressive fireplace. Central and Conveniently located. Just minutes to upper Runyon Canyon hikes.