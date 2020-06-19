All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:24 PM

2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road

2806 Nichols Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Nichols Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Exclusive upper Nichols Canyon, Fred Smarthers designed. This Contemporary Mediterranean home exudes elegance and style with 3 bedrooms,and 5 baths, high ceilings and skylights with quality finishes and details. The living room flows into chic dining room with doors leading to the outdoor patio. Stylish master with French doors to a fab bathroom with sunlight and a sit-in steam shower. Second master bedroom with it's own fireplace and balcony. Retreat to the downstairs screening room and entertainment lounge, as well as private 3rd master bedroom with a separate entrance to the fountain sit-in patio. The main outdoor living area is secluded with a bar, built-in barbecue, sitting areas, pool/spa with waterfalls and enclosed patio with impressive fireplace. Central and Conveniently located. Just minutes to upper Runyon Canyon hikes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road have any available units?
2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road have?
Some of 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road offer parking?
Yes, 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road offers parking.
Does 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 NICHOLS CANYON Road has units with dishwashers.
